Predators vs. Blackhawks January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Roman Josi and Jason Dickinson will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI+,BSSO
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has been a key contributor for Nashville this season, collecting 41 points in 37 games.
- Ryan O'Reilly is another key contributor for Nashville, with 30 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Josi's 29 points this season are via eight goals and 21 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 4-3-0. He has given up 27 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 244 saves.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 33 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games.
- With 23 total points (0.8 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 29 games, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.
- This season, Chicago's Dickinson has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) this season.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-11-1 on the season, giving up 59 goals (4.2 goals against average) and amassing 389 saves with an .868% save percentage (66th in the league).
Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|16th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.78
|31st
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|17th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|33
|29th
|16th
|20.77%
|Power Play %
|13.39%
|26th
|25th
|76.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.78%
|27th
