Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Bridgestone Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Tyler Johnson C Out Foot

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has conceded 136 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -49, they are 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.