Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - January 2
Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Taylor Raddysh
|RW
|Out
|Groin
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|LW
|Out
|Leg
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Seth Jones
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Tyler Johnson
|C
|Out
|Foot
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago has conceded 136 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -49, they are 31st in the league.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
