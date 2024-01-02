For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

McCarron has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in two games against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

McCarron's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.