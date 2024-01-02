Should you bet on Kiefer Sherwood to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in two games (seven shots).
  • Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
  • Sherwood's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 SO
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 4-2
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:42 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.