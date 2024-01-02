Jefferson County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jefferson County, Indiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Our Lady Of Providence at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hanover, IN
