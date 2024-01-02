In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted 10 shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

