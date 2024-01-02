The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Colorado State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 342nd.
  • The 84.7 points per game the Rams score are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).
  • When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
  • New Mexico has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.
  • The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.
  • New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Colorado State put up 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (63.3).
  • In home games, the Rams allowed 1.2 more points per game (73) than when playing on the road (71.8).
  • When playing at home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to away from home (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).
  • At home, New Mexico sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) too.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine W 78-65 The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico W 87-54 The Pit
1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 Wyoming - The Pit
1/9/2024 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

