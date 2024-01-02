The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Butler vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 151.5 points.

Butler's average game total this season has been 153.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Butler has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Butler has a 7-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-6-0 mark from St. John's.

Butler vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 7 53.8% 79.2 162.4 69.8 140.6 149 Butler 5 41.7% 83.2 162.4 70.8 140.6 143.2

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Red Storm beat the spread 10 times in 19 Big East games last season.

The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

Butler has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 10-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Butler vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 7-6-0 3-2 7-6-0 Butler 7-5-0 1-2 6-6-0

Butler vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Butler 11-5 Home Record 10-6 3-8 Away Record 3-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

