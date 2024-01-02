Butler vs. St. John's January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. St. John's Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 18 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Butler vs. St. John's Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|77th
|80
|Points Scored
|83.8
|33rd
|144th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|150th
|22nd
|42.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|114th
|2nd
|15.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|30th
|17.4
|Assists
|16
|62nd
|241st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.8
|92nd
