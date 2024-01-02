The Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. St. John's Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 18 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank
77th 80 Points Scored 83.8 33rd
144th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.6 150th
22nd 42.1 Rebounds 38.3 114th
2nd 15.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
121st 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 102nd
30th 17.4 Assists 16 62nd
241st 12.6 Turnovers 10.8 92nd

