Butler vs. St. John's: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-6.5)
|151.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Butler vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Butler has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- St. John's has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- Red Storm games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the beginning of the season (+40000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.