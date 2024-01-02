How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.
Butler vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
- This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.
- The Bulldogs' 83.2 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Butler is 10-2.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.
- At home, Butler knocked down 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
