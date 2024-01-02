The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Butler vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
  • This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.
  • The Bulldogs' 83.2 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Butler is 10-2.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.
  • At home, Butler knocked down 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

