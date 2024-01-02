Tuesday's game that pits the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) against the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Butler vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Butler vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 77, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-3.3)

St. John's (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

St. John's is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Butler's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Red Storm are 7-6-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. St. John's is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Butler has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

Butler grabs 38.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 36 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Butler knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make, shooting 31.2% from deep.

Butler has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (65th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (177th in college basketball).

