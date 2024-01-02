The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Ball State has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 122nd.

The Cardinals put up an average of 75 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

At home Ball State is putting up 83.3 points per game, 22 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).

In 2023-24 the Cardinals are giving up 17.3 fewer points per game at home (60) than on the road (77.3).

At home, Ball State knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.3%) than on the road (30.7%).

