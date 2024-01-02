The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Ball State has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 122nd.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 75 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Ball State is putting up 83.3 points per game, 22 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Cardinals are giving up 17.3 fewer points per game at home (60) than on the road (77.3).
  • At home, Ball State knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.3%) than on the road (30.7%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 83-71 John E. Worthen Arena
12/16/2023 Indiana State L 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-63 Williams Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Central Michigan - John E. Worthen Arena
1/9/2024 Akron - John E. Worthen Arena

