How to Watch Ball State vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Toledo vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Ball State has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 122nd.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 75 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Ball State is putting up 83.3 points per game, 22 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).
- In 2023-24 the Cardinals are giving up 17.3 fewer points per game at home (60) than on the road (77.3).
- At home, Ball State knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.3%) than on the road (30.7%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|L 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-63
|Williams Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/9/2024
|Akron
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
