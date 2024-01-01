Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 140-126 win over the Knicks (his most recent action) Haliburton put up 22 points, 23 assists and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Haliburton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.7 Assists 13.5 12.7 14.0 PRA -- 41.1 38.1 PR -- 28.4 24.1 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.0



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Bucks

Haliburton has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 16.3% and 16.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Bucks concede 118.9 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 11.5 makes per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 31 22 5 7 1 0 0 12/7/2023 37 27 7 15 3 1 0 11/9/2023 38 29 6 10 5 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.