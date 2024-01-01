The Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Kress Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 59.9 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-2 when it scores more than 59.9 points.

Green Bay has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.

The 74.4 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.3 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.1).

Green Bay is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

This season the Phoenix are shooting 48.9% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Mastodons concede.

The Mastodons shoot 43.2% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Phoenix concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79) Ryin Ott: 8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Erin Woodson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule