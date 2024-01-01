How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Kress Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 59.9 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-2 when it scores more than 59.9 points.
- Green Bay has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
- The 74.4 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.3 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.1).
- Green Bay is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
- This season the Phoenix are shooting 48.9% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Mastodons concede.
- The Mastodons shoot 43.2% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Phoenix concede.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)
- Ryin Ott: 8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
- Erin Woodson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|L 78-76
|University Arena
|12/21/2023
|Aquinas College
|W 77-43
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 65-55
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
