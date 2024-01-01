Monday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (7-3) facing the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Shayla Sellers: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryin Ott: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Renna Schwieterman: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

