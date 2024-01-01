Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay January 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (7-3) facing the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Renna Schwieterman: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.