Monday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) at Kress Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-61 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Mastodons claimed a 65-55 win against Milwaukee.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons took down the No. 131-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 90-77, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 131) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 163) on November 15

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 168) on December 3

88-74 over Delaware (No. 184) on November 25

65-55 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 216) on December 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

13.9 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79) Ryin Ott: 8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Erin Woodson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons have a +135 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores fewer points in conference play (73.3 per game) than overall (75.5).

At home, the Mastodons score 82.8 points per game. On the road, they average 68.8.

At home Purdue Fort Wayne is allowing 52.0 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than it is away (64.8).

