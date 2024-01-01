Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and the Indiana Pacers (17-14) meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Pacers topped the Knicks 140-126. With 28 points, Myles Turner was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 28 8 2 0 0 6 Aaron Nesmith 25 1 2 1 0 7 Tyrese Haliburton 22 5 23 2 1 2

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

Turner averages 17.4 points, 7.4 boards and 1.1 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers get 11.7 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.7 boards and 3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 19 3.2 12.4 0.9 0.3 2.7 Myles Turner 16.7 5.6 0.6 0.3 1.9 1.6 Buddy Hield 12.8 3.7 2.7 0.8 0.9 3 Aaron Nesmith 13.6 3.6 1.2 1.3 1 3.1 Obi Toppin 9.2 5.6 1.4 0.3 0.8 1.4

