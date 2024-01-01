The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (17-14) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 259.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 259.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 259.5 points.

Indiana has a 251.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Indiana's ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.

The Pacers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Indiana has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 259.5 % of Games Over 259.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 6 18.8% 125 251.6 118.9 243.7 237.1 Pacers 11 35.5% 126.6 251.6 124.8 243.7 242.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Pacers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (8-7-0) this year.

The Pacers score an average of 126.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 118.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 17-7 ATS record and a 17-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.9 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pacers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 17-14 0-4 22-9 Bucks 15-17 8-10 21-11

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pacers Bucks 126.6 Points Scored (PG) 125 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 17-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 17-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-0 124.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.9 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 13-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-11 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-4

