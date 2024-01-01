The Indiana Pacers, with Jalen Smith, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Smith posted nine points and two blocks in a 140-126 win versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 9.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 4.8 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 16.7 15.2 PR -- 15.8 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 4.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Smith's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.2 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Bucks allow 118.9 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks allow 26.4 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Jalen Smith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 20 17 6 4 1 0 1 3/16/2023 23 14 7 4 1 0 0 1/27/2023 11 9 5 1 1 0 0 1/16/2023 11 2 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.