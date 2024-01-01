The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) host the Indiana Pacers (17-14) after winning six home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 127 - Pacers 120

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)

Bucks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-7.0)

Bucks (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (259.5)



Under (259.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.3

The Bucks have covered less often than the Pacers this year, tallying an ATS record of 15-17-0, compared to the 17-14-0 record of the Pacers.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents do it more often (71% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (65.6%).

The Bucks have a .774 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-7) this season, higher than the .533 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (8-7).

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, the Pacers are the best team in the league (126.6 points per game). But on defense they are second-worst (124.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (40 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (42.8 per game).

This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.8 per game.

Indiana is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and 13th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Pacers are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (39%).

