When the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Will Mallory score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mallory will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has 188 yards receiving on 17 receptions (24 targets), averaging 20.9 yards per game.

Mallory does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Will Mallory Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0 Week 16 @Falcons 4 4 47 0

Rep Will Mallory with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.