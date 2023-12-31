Will Trevon Wesco Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevon Wesco was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Wesco's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Trevon Wesco and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Wesco's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Trevon Wesco Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shin
- The Titans have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
- Click Here for Trevor Siemian
- Click Here for David Njoku
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wesco 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|1
|21
|12
|0
|21.0
Wesco Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.