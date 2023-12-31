Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood (MO) December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's OVC schedule includes the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-7) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4), at 1:00 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Wallace: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Justis Odom: 6.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mya Skoff: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
