Sunday's OVC slate includes the Lindenwood Lions (5-6, 0-0 OVC) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC), at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kiyron Powell: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Keenon Cole: 18.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Beane: 14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Talton: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keith Haymon: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
319th 67.3 Points Scored 65 342nd
216th 72.4 Points Allowed 71.7 204th
314th 32.9 Rebounds 38.2 113th
241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 260th
344th 5 3pt Made 6.5 268th
361st 8.7 Assists 13.1 211th
188th 11.9 Turnovers 13.7 313th

