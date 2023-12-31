Sunday's game at Hyland Performance Arena has the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5) taking on the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles came out on top in their most recent game 75-37 against Southeast Missouri State on Friday.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 74, Lindenwood (MO) 66

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Screaming Eagles took down the Wright State Raiders in a 67-63 win on November 6. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Indiana is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 181) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 254) on November 16

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309) on December 29

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 335) on December 9

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

14.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Chloe Gannon: 8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG% Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles put up 68.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

At home the Screaming Eagles are scoring 72.3 points per game, 10.5 more than they are averaging on the road (61.8).

Southern Indiana gives up 57.1 points per game at home, and 79.3 on the road.

