The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles' 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.

This season, Southern Indiana has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 273rd.

The Screaming Eagles average just 4.7 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (71.5).

Southern Indiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana is putting up more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (63.1).

The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (80.9).

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule