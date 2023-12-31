Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 144.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-15.5
|144.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Purdue Fort Wayne's games this year is 149.4, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mastodons' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has covered the spread more often than Detroit Mercy this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 3-11-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|6
|54.5%
|83
|143.9
|66.4
|143.5
|148.6
|Detroit Mercy
|6
|42.9%
|60.9
|143.9
|77.1
|143.5
|142.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends
- The Mastodons average 83 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77.1 the Titans give up.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|8-3-0
|0-1
|5-6-0
|Detroit Mercy
|3-11-0
|2-5
|6-8-0
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Detroit Mercy
|9-6
|Home Record
|9-5
|7-8
|Away Record
|5-13
|1-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-9-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.