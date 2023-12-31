How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after dropping 11 road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Titans allow to opponents.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Titans are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 299th.
- The 83.0 points per game the Mastodons record are 5.9 more points than the Titans give up (77.1).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne scores more than 77.1 points, it is 8-0.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has fared better in home games this season, scoring 90.6 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Mastodons are ceding 62.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (69.2).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 10.0 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging in away games (9.4 threes per game, 37.3% three-point percentage).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
