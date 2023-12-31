The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after dropping 11 road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Titans allow to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Titans are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 299th.

The 83.0 points per game the Mastodons record are 5.9 more points than the Titans give up (77.1).

When Purdue Fort Wayne scores more than 77.1 points, it is 8-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has fared better in home games this season, scoring 90.6 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Mastodons are ceding 62.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (69.2).

Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 10.0 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging in away games (9.4 threes per game, 37.3% three-point percentage).

