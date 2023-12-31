Sunday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-62 and heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Detroit Mercy 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-19.1)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Detroit Mercy is 3-11-0. A total of five out of the Mastodons' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Titans' games have gone over. Over the last 10 contests, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Detroit Mercy has gone 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons' +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83 points per game (38th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (77th in college basketball).

The 33.8 rebounds per game Purdue Fort Wayne averages rank 290th in the country, and are 4.6 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents (6). It is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc (35th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27%.

The Mastodons rank 44th in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 32nd in college basketball, allowing 81.9 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue Fort Wayne wins the turnover battle by 7.5 per game, committing 9.4 (30th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.9.

