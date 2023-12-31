Notre Dame vs. Syracuse December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Syracuse Orange (8-1) playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylee Watson: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
