Sunday's game at JMA Wireless Dome has the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) taking on the Syracuse Orange (10-1) at 2:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a win for Notre Dame by a score of 75-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Fighting Irish earned an 84-47 win against Western Michigan.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Syracuse 69

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Irish beat the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Notre Dame has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Based on the RPI, the Orange have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 119th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 76) on November 29

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 82) on December 17

79-68 over Illinois (No. 88) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 93) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on November 15

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 51.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

23.8 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 51.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.0 FG% Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's +329 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per outing (61st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.