With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Mo Alie-Cox a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox has amassed 125 yards receiving (on nine catches) and three TDs. He has been targeted 15 times, and is putting up 10.4 yards per game.

Alie-Cox has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 2 1 Week 15 Steelers 3 2 21 1 Week 16 @Falcons 1 0 0 0

