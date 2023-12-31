Will Michael Pittman Jr. Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Pittman Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Pittman's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Pittman's season stats include 1062 yards on 99 receptions (10.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 143 times.
Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Colts have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- D.J. Montgomery (DNP/groin): 3 Rec; 56 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pittman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|143
|99
|1,062
|468
|4
|10.7
Pittman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|97
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12
|8
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|11
|9
|77
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|14
|9
|109
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|2
|83
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|13
|8
|40
|1
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|8
|8
|64
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|13
|10
|107
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|16
|11
|105
|1
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|11
|8
|95
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|5
|4
|78
|0
