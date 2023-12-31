Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll face Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup against the Raiders' pass defense, check out this article.

Colts vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 134.2 9.6 18 68 8.49

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr.'s team-high 1,062 yards as a receiver have come on 99 receptions (out of 143 targets) with four touchdowns.

In the air, Indianapolis is 19th in passing yards in the NFL with 3,318, or 221.2 per game.

The Colts put up 23.6 points per game, which is the ninth-most in the NFL.

Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 35.1 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 16th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 61 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.5%.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 130 tackles, seven TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas is 11th in the NFL with 3,157 passing yards allowed (210.5 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

So far this year, the Raiders rank eighth in the league with 19.6 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in total yards allowed with 332.7 given up per game.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

19 players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 143 47 Def. Targets Receptions 99 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.7 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1062 130 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.9 8.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 468 7 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

