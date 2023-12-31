Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders play in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pittman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Pittman's 1,062 yards receiving (75.9 per game) lead the Colts. He has been targeted 143 times, and has 99 receptions plus four TDs.

Pittman has posted a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 4 78 0

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.