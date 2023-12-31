Should you wager on Kylen Granson hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has posted 332 yards on 28 receptions with one TD, averaging 25.5 yards per game.

Granson, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 5 62 0

