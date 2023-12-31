Indianapolis Colts receiver Kylen Granson will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Granson's 28 catches (on 46 total targets) have led to 332 yards receiving (and an average of 25.5 per game) and one score.

Granson vs. the Raiders

Granson vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Granson will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders concede 210.5 passing yards per contest.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Granson Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this year, Granson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Granson has 8.7% of his team's target share (46 targets on 527 passing attempts).

He has picked up 7.2 yards per target (332 yards on 46 targets).

Granson, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

Granson (five red zone targets) has been targeted 8.2% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

