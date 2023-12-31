When Josh Downs suits up for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has 63 catches on 93 targets for 670 yards and two scores, with an average of 44.7 yards per game.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 19 0 Week 16 @Falcons 9 6 39 0

