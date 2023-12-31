With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jonathan Taylor a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Taylor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -167 (Bet $16.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has rushed for 457 yards on 118 carries (57.1 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

Taylor also has 137 receiving yards on 16 catches (17.1 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Taylor has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.

He, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Falcons 18 43 1 0 0 0

Rep Jonathan Taylor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.