Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 22nd in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 122.2 per game.

Taylor has generated 457 rushing yards on 118 carries (57.1 ypg). He has five rushing touchdowns. Taylor also averages 17.1 receiving yards per contest, catching 16 balls for 137 yards. Through the passing game, he's also scored one TD.

Taylor vs. the Raiders

Taylor vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 127.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 127.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 122.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Raiders' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (four of eight games).

The Colts, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.1% of the time while running 43.9%.

His team has attempted 413 rushes this season. He's handled 118 of those carries (28.6%).

Taylor has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored six of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (17.6%).

He has 24 red zone carries for 27.9% of the team share (his team runs on 58.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Jonathan Taylor Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Taylor Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Taylor has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Taylor has received 3.8% of his team's 527 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has been targeted 20 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Taylor, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Taylor (four red zone targets) has been targeted 6.6% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 91 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 23 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

