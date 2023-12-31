The Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10), who have lost three straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score an average of 62.9 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up.
  • When it scores more than 59.1 points, IUPUI is 2-4.
  • Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The 58.0 points per game the Penguins average are 20.8 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (78.8).
  • This year the Penguins are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede.

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
  • Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)
  • Logan Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Eastern Michigan L 84-74 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/20/2023 South Florida L 85-49 Massimino Court
12/29/2023 @ Robert Morris L 60-49 UPMC Events Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Detroit Mercy - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/11/2024 Wright State - IUPUI Gymnasium

