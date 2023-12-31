The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum as big, 11.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -11.5 143.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The average total for IUPUI's games this season is 143.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

IUPUI has only covered the spread two times in 10 opportunities this year.

Cleveland State has covered the spread more often than IUPUI this season, tallying an ATS record of 9-4-0, compared to the 2-8-0 mark of IUPUI.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 7 53.8% 76.1 143.3 69.6 145.6 143.4 IUPUI 3 30% 67.2 143.3 76.0 145.6 141.7

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.6 the Vikings give up to opponents.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 9-4-0 1-1 6-7-0 IUPUI 2-8-0 0-4 5-5-0

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State IUPUI 8-0 Home Record 4-2 1-5 Away Record 1-4 5-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

