The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Vikings have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, IUPUI has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 12th.
  • The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.6 the Vikings give up to opponents.
  • IUPUI has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, IUPUI averages 71.2 points per game. Away, it scores 64.0.
  • In 2023-24 the Jaguars are allowing 19.7 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (86.2).
  • IUPUI makes more 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than away (23.9%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood L 73-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/21/2023 Defiance W 90-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/29/2023 Detroit Mercy W 67-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 Cleveland State - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

