How to Watch IUPUI vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Vikings have given up to their opponents.
- This season, IUPUI has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 12th.
- The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.6 the Vikings give up to opponents.
- IUPUI has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, IUPUI averages 71.2 points per game. Away, it scores 64.0.
- In 2023-24 the Jaguars are allowing 19.7 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (86.2).
- IUPUI makes more 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than away (23.9%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 73-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|W 90-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
