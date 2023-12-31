The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Vikings have given up to their opponents.

This season, IUPUI has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 12th.

The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.6 the Vikings give up to opponents.

IUPUI has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

At home, IUPUI averages 71.2 points per game. Away, it scores 64.0.

In 2023-24 the Jaguars are allowing 19.7 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (86.2).

IUPUI makes more 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than away (23.9%).

