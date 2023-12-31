Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Cleveland State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 79, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-12.9)

Cleveland State (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

IUPUI is 2-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Cleveland State's 9-4-0 ATS record. The Jaguars have hit the over in five games, while Vikings games have gone over six times. IUPUI has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the last 10 games. Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Horizon League Predictions

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 67.2 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per contest (295th in college basketball). They have a -123 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

IUPUI comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is grabbing 30.3 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1 per outing.

IUPUI connects on 3.5 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents (7.3).

The Jaguars record 87.7 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball), while allowing 99.2 points per 100 possessions (337th in college basketball).

IUPUI has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (267th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (82nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.