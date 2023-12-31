The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) hope to extend a nine-game winning run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on BTN.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Indiana vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini score an average of 75.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 56.5 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 6-4 when it scores more than 56.5 points.

Indiana is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The Hoosiers put up 80.9 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 62.5 the Fighting Illini allow.

Indiana has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

Illinois is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 51.0% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Fighting Illini concede defensively.

The Fighting Illini's 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.9 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG%

18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG% Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73) Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

