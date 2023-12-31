The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 19 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

19 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Genesis Bryant: 14.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Adalia McKenzie: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Brynn Shoup-Hill: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Camille Hobby: 7.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.