Sunday's game that pits the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-62 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 31.

The Hoosiers won their most recent game 84-35 against Bowling Green on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Big Ten Network Overflow 3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 76, Illinois 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

When the Hoosiers took down the Princeton Tigers, the No. 48 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-63 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.

The Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Indiana has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 over Princeton (No. 48) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 76) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 101) on November 17

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 119) on December 22

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 130) on November 30

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG%

18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG% Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73) Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 56.5 per contest (55th in college basketball). They have a +268 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.