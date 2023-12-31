Indiana vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's game that pits the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-62 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 31.
The Hoosiers won their most recent game 84-35 against Bowling Green on Friday.
Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3
Indiana vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 76, Illinois 62
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Hoosiers took down the Princeton Tigers, the No. 48 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-63 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.
- The Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Indiana has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).
Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-63 over Princeton (No. 48) on November 25
- 71-57 over Tennessee (No. 76) on November 23
- 112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 101) on November 17
- 84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 119) on December 22
- 67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 130) on November 30
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73)
- Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers average 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 56.5 per contest (55th in college basketball). They have a +268 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.4 points per game.
