Looking for an up-to-date view of the Horizon League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

13-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 91-56 vs Detroit Mercy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Oakland

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 21-10

7-8 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 88-81 vs Youngstown State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Milwaukee

Milwaukee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

3. Youngstown State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-10

10-4 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 88-81 vs Oakland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Kentucky

@ Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Cleveland State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-10

10-5 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 86-77 vs IUPUI

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wright State

@ Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wright State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-8 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: L 91-83 vs Milwaukee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Green Bay

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-7 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 78-61 vs Robert Morris

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy

@ Detroit Mercy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 73-60 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Milwaukee

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: W 91-83 vs Wright State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oakland

@ Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

9. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 8-21

4-11 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: L 78-61 vs Green Bay

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: IUPUI

IUPUI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-15 | Projected Record: 1-30

0-15 | 1-30 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: L 91-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Green Bay

Green Bay Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 2-26

5-10 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: L 86-77 vs Cleveland State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game