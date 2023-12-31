Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon League? See our Weekly Horizon League Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Horizon League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Horizon League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 91-56 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Oakland
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 88-81 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN2
3. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: L 88-81 vs Oakland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: W 86-77 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wright State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Wright State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: L 91-83 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Green Bay
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 78-61 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 73-60 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: W 91-83 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN2
9. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: L 78-61 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: IUPUI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 0-15 | Projected Record: 1-30
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: L 91-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: Green Bay
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: L 86-77 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
