Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 17?
When Derrick Henry suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 17 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has rushed 249 times for a team-high 972 yards (64.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
- Henry also has 28 catches for 214 receiving yards (14.3 per game).
- Henry has rushed for a TD in eight games, with multiple rushing touchdowns three times.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|19
|88
|1
|1
|11
|0
